PFA Destroys 3,500 Litres Of Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM

PFA destroys 3,500 litres of adulterated milk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Rawalpindi officials during Sehri time on Tuesday morning destroyed some 3,500 litres of adulterated milk.

According to a PFA spokesman, the food authority teams set checkpoints at the entrance and exit points of the city and inspected vehicles supplying milk to different local outlets.

About 185,000 litres of milk were checked, and on screening of samples some 3,500 litres were found adulterated with water, which were wasted on the spot, the spokesman said.

A total fine of Rs 155,000 was imposed on the drivers of three trucks carrying adulterated milk, he added.

The spokesman said that the PFA’s special teams were working during Sehri and Iftar time, and urged the citizens to contact the helpline 1223 in case of any complaint.

