PFA Destroys 420kg Meat Of Dead Animals
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Sunday to have seized 420 kg meat
of dead animals near Darya Khan and destroyed it at the designated dumping site.
According to PFA sources, on a tip-off, a raid was carried out with police
assistance near Darya Khan and found 420 kg meat of dead animals.
A veterinary
doctor present at the scene confirmed that the animal had died prior to slaughter.
A case has been registered against the accused.
