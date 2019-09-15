PFA destroys 5300kg unhygienic meat, seals slaughter houses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :On the special instruction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the PFA during a massive crackdown against unhygienic meat, destroyed 5300 kg unhygienic and poor quality meat besides sealing unauthorized slaughter houses across the Punjab.

According to available information the meat safety teams of the PFA, inspected 496 poultry houses and 31 slaughter houses in different zones in the province.

During inspection,the teams of the PFA recovered and seized total 5300 kg unhygienic meat and sealed two slaughter houses in Bakra Mandi.

The PFA teams inspected 199 meat points in Lahore zone,189 in Rawalpindi,70 in Multan and 38 in Muzzaffargar.

The DG PFA Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that zero tolerance policy being followed regarding adulteration in edible items and stern action would be continued against the adulteration mafia in the province.