PFA Destroys 550 Liters Of Adulterated Milk, Fines Rs 10,000 On Tanker Owner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:27 PM

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday destroyed 550 liters of adulterated milk during a check-in Ada Jawana area of ??Muzaffargarh district and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the owner of a mini milk tanker.

In a statement, PFA officials said that while checking milk in Ada Juana, a PFA team stopped a van loaded with milk tankers.

An on-site analysis with the help of a Lectoskin machine revealed that the milk contained a mixture of chemicals in addition to water.

550 liters of milk was destroyed and the owner was fined Rs. 10,000.

The PFA official quoted DGPFA Rafaqat Ali Niswana as saying that crackdown on those selling adulterated milk would continue.

