PFA Destroys Maunds Of Vegetables Irrigated Through Waste-water

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

PFA destroys maunds of vegetables irrigated through waste-water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams on Friday uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops, grown on 480 marlas of land during an operation in the areas of Samanabad, Nishtar and Shalimar Town.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that the Authority took indiscriminate action against farmers for irrigating vegetable crops with sewerage water. He said that the PFA discarded hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy turnips and spinach that were cultivated on 24-kanal land.

He said that the vegetables irrigated through waste-water were to be supplied in the market of Lahore. He said that the use of waste-water to irrigate crops causes diseases due to the toxic materials. He said that farmers could cultivate the only alternative/ non-edible crops with sewerage and industrial waste-water.

The DG warned farmers to avoid irrigating crops with sewerage water; otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with strictly.

