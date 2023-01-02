PFA destroys sewage grown vegetables

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) here on Monday destroyed vegetables cultivated over 80 kanal land with sewerage water.

According to PFA spokesman, a team headed by Deputy Director Operation Shahbaz Sarwarcarried out an operation at Din colony, Sultan colony, Hussainabad and Iqbal Colony anddestroyed mustard, turnip and spinach crops grown with sewage.