PFA destroys sewerage grown vegetables

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) here on Wednesday destroyed vegetables cultivated over 48 kanal land with sewerage water.

According to PFA spokesman, a team headed by Deputy Director Operation Shahbaz Sarwar carried out an operation at Hussainabad and Iqbal Colony and destroyed mustard, turnips and spinach crops.

Vegetables grown in toxic water cause dangerous diseases and there wasa ban on the cultivation of vegetables with sewage water throughout theprovince, he added.