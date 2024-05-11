PFA Destroys Truckload Of Expired Food Items, Rs 50k Fine Imposed
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) In a joint operation, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department seized a truckload of expired dry food comprising thousands of packed chips and Nimko packets of known brands at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in Muzaffargarh.
According to details, Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Makhdoom Ghulam Qasim sent an official team led by Excise Inspector Syed Mujtaba Shah to check and noticed a truck carrying food items, meant for transportation from Peshawar to Multan.
PFA officials Deputy Director Muhammad Habib Rasheed and Food Safety Officer Muhammad Rizwan have conveyed the information.
The PFA director of operations Shahzad Magsi leading a team reached the site and took the alleged expired food items in custody.
Exactly 80,000 packets including 57000 packets of chips and 23000 packets of Nimko were destroyed and burnt on the spot, a PFA spokesman confirmed late Friday night.
The expired food was meant to be supplied to bakeries, groceries and departmental stores.
DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said, expired food could cause diarrhoea or stomach pain among kids.
He said PFA was committed to tightening noose around elements involved in supplying substandard and expired food items adding that no one will be allowed to play with the health of the children.
