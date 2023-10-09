Open Menu

PFA Destroys Vegetable Grown With Sewerage Water

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PFA destroys vegetable grown with sewerage water

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Punjab food Authority (PFA) destroyed vegetable cultivated over 40 kanal land with sewerage water here on Monday.

According to a press release issued,a team of PFA carried out an operation at Bhakkar and destroyed the crop of spinach cultivated on 40-kanal land.

Deputy Director Operation PFA Shahbaz Sarwar said that a ban had been put on the cultivation of sewerage water grown vegetables and strict action was being taken against the farmers over violation.

