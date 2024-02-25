Open Menu

PFA Destroys Vegetable Grown With Sewerage Water

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) destroyed vegetables grown

with sewerage water here on Sunday.

According to PFA press release, a team of PFA carried out an operation

in Sillanwli and destroyed the crop of spinach cultivated on 16 kanal land.

PFA Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar said that a ban had

been put on the cultivation of sewage grown vegetables and strict action

was being taken against the farmers over the violation.

