PFA Destroys Vegetable Grown With Sewerage Water
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) destroyed vegetables grown
with sewerage water here on Sunday.
According to PFA press release, a team of PFA carried out an operation
in Sillanwli and destroyed the crop of spinach cultivated on 16 kanal land.
PFA Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar said that a ban had
been put on the cultivation of sewage grown vegetables and strict action
was being taken against the farmers over the violation.
