PFA destroys vegetables

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday destroyed vegetables cultivated on 12-Kanal land with sewerage water in Khushab.

According to a PFA spokesman, a team headed by Additional Director Operation Umar Farooq Sheikh carried out an operation at Muhallah Kumhara and destroyed Radish and Spinach.

There was a ban on the cultivation of vegetables with sewage water throughout the province,Umar Sheikh added.