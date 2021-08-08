UrduPoint.com

PFA Destroys Vegetables At 32 Kanals Irrigated With Sewerage Water

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) destroyed vegetables, cultivated at 32 Kanals, and irrigated with contaminated and sewerage water, near New Multan Railways stations, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, a team of PFA visited a vegetable field, consist of 80 kanals. About 32 kanals were being irrigated with sewerage water.

The team destroyed vegetable, Spinach at 32 kanals by ploughing the field. However, the remaining field was irrigated with tubewell water.

According to Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Naswana, contaminated or sewerage water contained toxic chemicals and these chemicals became part of vegetables. The vegetables irrigated with contaminated water were injurious to health, he noted. The sewerage water could only be used for outdoor trees and decorative plants only, he stated. He added that PFA would continue to perform its role for provision of healthy vegetables to masses, he concluded.

