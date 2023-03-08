PFA destroys vegetables grown with sewage:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday destroyed vegetables cultivated over 16 kanal lands with sewerage water in Sargodha.

According to a PFA spokesman, a team headed by Deputy Director Operation Shahbaz Sarwar carried out an operation near at Alnawaz city in tehsil Bhalwal and destroyed mustard, turnips and spinach crops by plowing with the help of a tractor.

Vegetables grown in toxic water cause dangerous diseases and there was a complete ban on the cultivation of vegetables with sewage water throughout the province, he added.