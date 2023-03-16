PFA destroys vegetables grown with sewage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday destroyed vegetables cultivated over 12 kanal lands with sewerage water in Sargodha.

According to a PFA spokesman, a team headed by Deputy Director Operation Shahbaz Sarwar carried out an operation at Deen colony and destroyed mustard, turnips and spinach crops by plowing with the help of a tractor.

Vegetables grown in toxic water cause dangerous diseases and there was a complete ban on the cultivation of vegetables with sewage water throughout the province, he added.