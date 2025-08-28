PFA DG Cracks Down On Substandard Food In Murree, Closes One Restaurant
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Asim Javed along with PFA teams inspected various food outlets and restaurants in Murree on Thursday.
During the inspection, a large amount of substandard meat was destroyed, while a food point was closed and heavy fines were imposed on two others for selling substandard food amid unhygienic conditions at their premises.
Similarly, notices were issued to 14 points to improve the quality of their food and maintain proper hygienic conditions, a PFA spokesman said.
Speaking on the occasion, the PFA DG said in the light of the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, PFA teams were active in the field to ensure the provision of quality food to the public.
He warned of strict action against those selling substandard and unhealthy food items, saying no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.
He urged the citizens and tourists to contact Helpline 1223 in case of any complaint as the provision of quality food to the public was the top priority of the PFA.
