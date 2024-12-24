Open Menu

PFA DG Elected Treasurer Of PASA

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Administrative Service Association (PASA) held its biennial elections at Civil Services academy, where Muhammad Asim Javed, Director General Punjab food Authority, was elected Treasurer for next two years.

Other key office bearers include Babar Aman Babar as President, Imran Hamid Sheikh as Vice President & Manzar Ali Javed as Secretary.

Speaking after his election, DG Asim Javed emphasized the importance of collective decision-making & reiterated his dedication to the welfare of the association. “We aim to uphold the association’s values through consensus-driven decisions & active collaboration with all members,” he stated.

