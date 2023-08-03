PFA DG inaugurates Model Food Carts, distributes free food kits

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar inaugurated Model Food Carts (MFC) and distributed free of cost food kits and disposable vessels among 291 food peddlers here at Karim Block on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar inaugurated Model Food Carts (MFC) and distributed free of cost food kits and disposable vessels among 291 food peddlers here at Karim Block on Thursday.

On the occasion, he directed food business operators (FBOs) to ensure the hygiene principles at roadside carts, 'dhabas' and food points because a large number of people visit these sites to beat hunger on a daily basis. He further said that a continuous checking process will be continued to ensure food hygiene.

He said that training sessions will also be arranged for small food points including 'tandoor', roadsides carts and food peddlers. He said that the purpose of the training is to be aware food handlers regarding personal hygiene and safe food preparation.

The director general said that the purpose of the PFA is to bring reforms in food industry. All resources will be utilized to ensure the availability of safe, quality and standard food to the people. Strict action will be taken against those FBO who sell substandard food, he added.