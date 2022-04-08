PFA DG pays surprise visit to Ramadan Bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon on Friday paid a surprise visit to Johar Town Ramadan Bazaar and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon on Friday paid a surprise visit to Johar Town Ramadan Bazaar and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He visited the stalls of flour, sugar, vegetables, meat and other essential commodities during his visit. The purpose of the visit was to inspect the food quality, hygiene issues, and food safety standards as well as to monitor the activities of field teams.

During his visit, he directed the Health department to use insecticides and anti-dengue spray twice a day in Ramadan Bazaar. He also directed food safety teams to intensify inspection operations and tighten their grip against adulterators to make Punjab adulteration-free food province.

He further directed the operations teams to remain in the field round-the-clock to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food in the Ramadan Bazaars and open markets. The vigilance wing should devote all its energies to identify the hidden spots of counterfeit mafia, he added.

The DG PFA appealed to citizens to inform PFA through its helpline (080080500), Facebook, mobile application and website in case of witness adulteration or to register their complaints.