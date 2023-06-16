PFA DG visits Hajj Nutritional Guide Desk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) will give a free-of-cost nutrition counselling and nutrition guide kit to 39,279 Hajj pilgrims, who will travel from Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan to Saudi Arabia through more than 131 flights.

This was stated by PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar while visiting the Hajj Nutritional Guide Desk (HNGD), set up at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

He said the purpose of providing the nutrition kit is to protect the pilgrims from health problems while performing the Hajj. The nutrition guide kit provides dietary guidelines to prevent various diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, breathing problems and skin diseases.

The director general said that a first-ever nutrition program for Hajj pilgrims had been launched with the collaboration of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority in three districts of Punjab, added that HNGD will remain functional 24/7 to the counselling of hajj pilgrims.

The director general said that a team of PFA nutritionists will give dietary guidelines, hajj nutrition guide kit and diet chart to pilgrims after their medical examination and nutrition counselling. Hajj Nutrition Guide program is a unique and good initiative of Punjab Food Authority for Hajj pilgrims, he added.