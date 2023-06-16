UrduPoint.com

PFA DG Visits Hajj Nutritional Guide Desk

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 07:30 PM

PFA DG visits Hajj Nutritional Guide Desk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) will give a free-of-cost nutrition counselling and nutrition guide kit to 39,279 Hajj pilgrims, who will travel from Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan to Saudi Arabia through more than 131 flights.

This was stated by PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar while visiting the Hajj Nutritional Guide Desk (HNGD), set up at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

He said the purpose of providing the nutrition kit is to protect the pilgrims from health problems while performing the Hajj. The nutrition guide kit provides dietary guidelines to prevent various diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, breathing problems and skin diseases.

The director general said that a first-ever nutrition program for Hajj pilgrims had been launched with the collaboration of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority in three districts of Punjab, added that HNGD will remain functional 24/7 to the counselling of hajj pilgrims.

The director general said that a team of PFA nutritionists will give dietary guidelines, hajj nutrition guide kit and diet chart to pilgrims after their medical examination and nutrition counselling. Hajj Nutrition Guide program is a unique and good initiative of Punjab Food Authority for Hajj pilgrims, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Hajj Punjab Guide Saudi Arabia From Blood Airport

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

54 seconds ago
 UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and ..

UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and tours UAE pavilion at St. Pete ..

1 minute ago
 RAKEZ highlights lucrative business opportunities ..

RAKEZ highlights lucrative business opportunities for Indian investors expanding ..

16 minutes ago
 IWBF General Assembly to kick off in Dubai tomorro ..

IWBF General Assembly to kick off in Dubai tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 Dar admits dollar smuggling continues amid tough e ..

Dar admits dollar smuggling continues amid tough economic conditions

18 minutes ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez comes under fire over changin ..

Jacqueline Fernandez comes under fire over changing name spelling on Instagram

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.