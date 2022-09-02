UrduPoint.com

PFA DG Visits Meat Processing Complex, Reviews Slaughtering Process

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon appreciated the Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company (PAMCO) on Friday for providing state-of-the-art meat processing facility to citizens, including butchers

He also appreciated PAMCO for using the latest semi-automatic meat processing plant, providing blast freezing and cold storage facility, and compliance with Halal & Food Safety Standards.

He visited the Lahore Meat Processing Complex (LMPC) of PAMCO at Shahpur Kanjra, inspected different sections of the abattoir and cold stores, and witnessed the slaughtering process.

The PFA DG said that the food authority had been accelerating the activities against illegal slaughterhouses across Punjab to ensure provision of hygienic meat. He said that the competent authority had not only been closing down illegal abattoirs but also lodging cases against the law violators.

The Lahore Meat Processing Complex administration said that only healthy animals were slaughtered after complete examination by veterinary doctors. The administration said they were taking action against illicit slaughterhouses to control the sale of sick and emaciated animal meat.

