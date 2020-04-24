PFA directs food businesses to follow SOPs

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:51 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has directed food business operators (FBOs) to ensure the standard operating procedures of Punjab government to prevent spread of coronavirus and dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has directed food business operators (FBOs) to ensure the standard operating procedures of Punjab government to prevent spread of coronavirus and dengue.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that it was compulsory upon FBOs to wear mask and gloves, or else they would face strict action as per law.

He said that PFA has directed FBOs to provide hand wash facility to customers and avoid gathering of people their premises. FBOs will also ensure at least three feet distance between all.

He said that customers and FBOs were not allowed to touch food items and Currency without wearing gloves.

He said that food safety teams were providing free of cost face masks and gloves to food handlers ,adding thatpreventative measures were the best defense against coronavirus.

