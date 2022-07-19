UrduPoint.com

PFA Directs Mart Owners To Separate 'haram' Food Items

Published July 19, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has given seven-day deadline to the owners of marts across Punjab to keep separate the edibles containing 'haram' ingredients and warned that the authority would take strict legal action if they failed to meet instructions.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at PFA Headquarters, presided over by Director General and Punjab Halal Development Agency (PHDA) Registrar Shoaib Khan Jadoon, here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by mart owners across the province and officers of the Punjab Food Authority.

Jadoon said that the PFA officers would visit marts after the end of deadline to re-evaluate the quality of all edible items and ensure implementation of the law.

He said that all mart owners would be obliged to keep aside products made from prohibited or suspected ingredients. As per the government instructions, all resources would be utilised to check 100 per cent halal ingredients in food products, he said.

The provincial food regulatory body would revoke the licence of a food business operator (FBO), who violated the rules or used banned ingredients in the name of halal products. The utmost priority was to protect the quality of food in Punjab at any cost, he added.

