PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk during 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 27,000 liters of adulterated milk being transported from rural areas to supply at shops in the city areas during the year-2024.

According to official sources here Wednesday, the watchdog teams of the authority checked the quality of 2.

7 million liters of milk at 6,900 milk shops and dairy units while 9.3 million liters of milk in vehicles which was being transported to the city by setting up pickets early mornings on entry points of the city during the year.

They disposed of 27,000 liters of adulterated milk and registered 6 cases at police stations against milkmen.

The teams also imposed Rs 13.7 million fine on milkmen for supplying poor quality milk during the period.