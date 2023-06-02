UrduPoint.com

PFA Discarded Adulterated Khoya And Pickles

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PFA discarded adulterated khoya and pickles

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams discarded adulterated 'khoya',pickles during a crackdown in the district .

According to the press release issued by PFA here on Friday,the team conducted raids at two pickle factories in Imran Town where 410-kg pickles contaminated with fungus and chemicals,discarded.

Meanwhile,the PFA team raided a dairy milk shop in Phulwaran and discarded 390 liters of adulterated milk and 470-kg adulterated 'khoya'.

The teams also got registered cases against three violators .

