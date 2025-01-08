Open Menu

PFA Discards 100-kg Food Items

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PFA discards 100-kg food items

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team inspected expiry date of food items in bazaar of Zahir Peer area and found food weighing 100 kilograms expired.

The PFA officials said that expired food items were discarded and fine amounting to Rs. 40,000 was imposed on shopkeepers found guilty of selling expired food items.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysi ..

NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems

13 minutes ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..

28 minutes ago
 Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps productio ..

Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps production at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

28 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-e ..

1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-ever convening of all major soc ..

43 minutes ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigni ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina

58 minutes ago
 State taking precedence over the politics is the n ..

State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..

1 hour ago
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of ..

Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco

1 hour ago
 Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 ..

Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations

1 hour ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Su ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

1 hour ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam fo ..

Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat

2 hours ago
 UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on Febru ..

UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan