PFA Discards 100-kg Food Items
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team inspected expiry date of food items in bazaar of Zahir Peer area and found food weighing 100 kilograms expired.
The PFA officials said that expired food items were discarded and fine amounting to Rs. 40,000 was imposed on shopkeepers found guilty of selling expired food items.
