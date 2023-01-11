PFA discards 1000 kg adulterated khoya

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority on Wednesday discarded 1000 kilograms 'khoya' over adulteration in Kotmomin.

According to the PFA spokesman, the PFA team conducted raid at the khoya production unit and recovered unhygienic ghee, semolina, chemicals and others items from it.

He said that substandard khoya prepared with chemicals and dry powder was supplied to bakeries and catering units.

Case was registered at concerned police station against the owner.

Meanwhile, the team also seized the production unit of a oil factory located at Fatima Jinnah road over violation.