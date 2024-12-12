Open Menu

PFA Discards 1000 Kg Contaminated Meat

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PFA discards 1000 kg contaminated meat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday seized and disposed of over 1000 kilograms of contaminated meat during a raid at an illegal slaughterhouse in Sabzazar area.

In a major operation ordered by the Director General PFA Asim Javed, the team took action after solid evidence of the slaughtering of sick and semi-dead animals was uncovered and found that the seized animals were suffering from severe health issues such as eye diseases, stomach ailments, and heart and lung disorders. These animals were being prepared in filthy, blood-stained conditions with a foul odor, as revealed by DG Food Authority Asim Javed.

A case was registered while the authorities also took legal action against the illegal slaughterhouse for producing highly harmful meat.

"The illegal slaughter of sick animals for meat production and distribution is a serious crime," said DG Food Authority.

The contaminated meat was intended for supply to local meat shops. "We have thwarted the sinister intentions of those involved in this fraudulent business and have destroyed the contaminated meat," said Asim Javed.

The consumption of meat from sick animals poses severe health risks to humans,he added.

The DG further emphasized that the special meat task force was working diligently to ensure the provision of safe and quality meat to the public.

