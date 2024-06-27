PFA discards 1000-kg dead chicken

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1000 kilograms of dead chicken meat during an operation in the area of tehsil Sahiwal on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, a PFA team caught a vehicle loaded with the dead broiler in Maherabad colony.

The team discarded the dead chicken and got registered an FIR against the accused.

The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of good quality food items to the masses across the division.