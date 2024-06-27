Open Menu

PFA Discards 1000-kg Dead Chicken

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PFA discards 1000-kg dead chicken

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1000 kilograms of dead chicken meat during an operation in the area of tehsil Sahiwal on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, a PFA team caught a vehicle loaded with the dead broiler in Maherabad colony.

The team discarded the dead chicken and got registered an FIR against the accused.

The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of good quality food items to the masses across the division.

Related Topics

Dead Punjab Vehicle Sahiwal FIR All

Recent Stories

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response t ..

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

19 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

44 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

6 hours ago
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

15 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

15 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

15 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

15 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

15 hours ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan