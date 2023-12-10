Open Menu

PFA Discards 1000 Kg Expired Meat

Published December 10, 2023

PFA discards 1000 kg expired meat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday set ablaze 1,000 kilograms of expired meat as per eco-friendly policy at PAMCO furnace after seizing it during a raid on a meat processing unit at Shamke Bhattian.

DG Food Authority Mohammad Asim Javed along with teams raided the meat processing unit in Shamke Bhattian and recovered 1000 kilograms of expired, smelly and fungal meat.

The meat was to be supplied to marts and stores. A case was also registered and the accused was arrested on the spot. DG Food Authority Mohammad Asim Javed says that the slaughter house near the processing unit was found in very poor condition, while meat was stored in dirty and smelly chillers.

He said that poor and non-standard packaging and record of expired meat was also found to be supplied to marts and super stores. Asim Javed said that the recovered meat was later burnt in PEMCO furnace after completing the legal process.

A case has been registered against the unit owner, details of the entire supply chain are being obtained.

He said that the use of bad meat is very dangerous for human health, adding the Punjab Food Authority is ensuring the implementation of the food business rules. He said strict action would be taken to eliminate the adulteration mafia.

