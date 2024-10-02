PFA discards 1000 liter subpar milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded about 1000 liter artificially prepared

milk and imposed a total fine of Rs14,000 on shopkeepers for selling the milk.

The action was launched at Sanawan city, Kot Addu road on Wednesday

morning.

A huge quantity of white powder, urea, vegetable ghee with mixing machines

were seized by the raiding authority.

The milk likely to be supplied to markets of colonies and mohallas and

suburban areas.

Further action was underway.