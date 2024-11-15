PFA Discards 1,000-litre Substandard Milk
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams conducted a checkpoint operation on the Ban Bosan Road, testing over 8,000 litres of milk from 42 transport vehicles here on Friday .
Samples from eight vehicles failed quality tests,resulting in immediate discarding of 1,000 litres of substandard milk.
The suppliers were fined Rs.34,000.
Director General Operations,Zubair Ahmed Ijaz said that tests revealed water contamination and deficiencies in natural nutrients and hundreds of litres of adulterated milk were discarded and vehicle owners were instructed to enhance their practices.
