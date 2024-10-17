PFA Discards 1,000 Litres Adulterated Milk
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had ramped up an operation against adulteration in
children’s favorite food items.
In a recent operation led by Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, multiple inspections
were conducted at various food establishments across Multan, including a factory, a well-known
restaurant in Gulgasht colony, and a milk tanker at the Qadirpur Raan bypass.
During these inspections, officials seized 1,000 liters of adulterated milk, 200 liters of substandard liquid, 13 kilograms of prohibited Chinese salt, 15 liters of rancid oil, and 5 kilograms of unsafe ingredients.
The
factory and the restaurant were each fined Rs 50,000, while a penalty of Rs 20,000 was imposed on the milk supplier.
In Qadirpur Raan, a tanker inspection revealed milk mixed with water and lacking natural nutrients.
In another case, a factory was found using questionable substances stored in chemical drums, including untraceable, pest-infected ingredients, and prohibited colors and Chinese salt. The restaurant was
penalized for using rancid oil and maintaining unhygienic storage conditions.
Recent Stories
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awarded six years jail to official16 minutes ago
-
Over 40 sheep killed on railway track in Nowshera16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders action against District Head PHED Hangu16 minutes ago
-
Several fined, warning issued to food outlets for unhygienic conditions in surprise checking17 minutes ago
-
'On World Pain Day' experts sound alarm on self-medication, stress awareness26 minutes ago
-
PHC issues notices to PMDC, KMU over out of syllabus questions in MDCAT test26 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap26 minutes ago
-
Under-training officers visit SCCI26 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University ensuring upgradation of facilities, academic standards: VC26 minutes ago
-
Dr Kamran assumes additional charge of VC IUB37 minutes ago
-
Commemorative postage stamp issued to mark 50 Years of Tarbela Dam46 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 99,300 cusecs water46 minutes ago