Open Menu

PFA Discards 1,000 Litres Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PFA discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had ramped up an operation against adulteration in

children’s favorite food items.

In a recent operation led by Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, multiple inspections

were conducted at various food establishments across Multan, including a factory, a well-known

restaurant in Gulgasht colony, and a milk tanker at the Qadirpur Raan bypass.

During these inspections, officials seized 1,000 liters of adulterated milk, 200 liters of substandard liquid, 13 kilograms of prohibited Chinese salt, 15 liters of rancid oil, and 5 kilograms of unsafe ingredients.

The

factory and the restaurant were each fined Rs 50,000, while a penalty of Rs 20,000 was imposed on the milk supplier.

In Qadirpur Raan, a tanker inspection revealed milk mixed with water and lacking natural nutrients.

In another case, a factory was found using questionable substances stored in chemical drums, including untraceable, pest-infected ingredients, and prohibited colors and Chinese salt. The restaurant was

penalized for using rancid oil and maintaining unhygienic storage conditions.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Water China Oil Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

52 minutes ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

1 hour ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

1 hour ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

3 hours ago
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

15 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

15 hours ago
 Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan