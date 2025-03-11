Open Menu

PFA Discards 1,000 Litres Adulterated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Rawalpindi officials during Sehri time on Tuesday destroyed some 1,000 litres of adulterated milk.

According to a PFA spokesman, the food authority teams set checkpoints at the GT road and inspected vehicles supplying milk to different local outlets.

About 135,000 litres of milk were checked, and on screening of samples some 1,000 litres were found adulterated with water, which were wasted on the spot, the spokesman said.

A total fine of Rs 105,000 was imposed on the drivers of four vehicles carrying adulterated milk, he added.

The spokesman said that the PFA’s special teams were working during Sehri and Iftar time, and urged the citizens to contact the helpline 1223 in case of any complaint.

