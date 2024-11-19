Open Menu

PFA Discards 1,000 Litres Of Adulterated Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) during its crackdown on adulterated milk,conducted inspections across the city,here on Tuesday.

In a significant operation on Railway road,opposite the cemetery in Muzaffargarh,the PFA teams inspected a milk shop and discarded 1,000 liters of adulterated milk on the spot.

According to the Director General(DG),Punjab Food Authority(PFA),water was detected in the milk during testing along with a noticeable lack of fat and natural nutrients.

The shop owners were fined Rs.25,000 for their involvement in selling adulterated milk and the supplier was also subjected to a heavy penalty.

“We will not compromise on the quality of milk under any circumstances,”remarked Muhammad Asim Javed,the DG (PFA),emphasizing the authority's commitment to ensuring the availability of pure and healthy milk for consumers.

The PFA has urged citizens to report any incidents of adulterated milk in their vicinity by calling the helpline at 1223.

