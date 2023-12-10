Open Menu

PFA Discards 1,000kg Substandard Meat

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 07:40 PM

PFA discards 1,000kg substandard meat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams raided a meat processing unit in Shamkay Bhattian and discarded 1,000kg substandard and stinky meat, and lodged an FIR against the unit owner with the police station concerned.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed on Sunday. He said that hundreds of kilograms of unhygienic and expired meat were stored in a dirty chiller with unhygienic working environment.

The DG said that the raiding team also witnessed poor cleanliness arrangements in the slaughterhouse of the processing unit and substandard packing of the meat.

Moreover, the administration of the unit also failed to present necessary record to the raiding team, he added.

The DG said the PFA set ablaze fungus-infested and expired meat as per eco-friendly policy after seizing it during a raid. He said that 25-maund meat was to be supplied to different superstores and marts; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Police Station Sunday FIR

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

11 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

20 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

20 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

20 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

20 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

20 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

20 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

20 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

20 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan