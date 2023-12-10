PFA discards 1,000kg substandard meat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams raided a meat processing unit in Shamkay Bhattian and discarded 1,000kg substandard and stinky meat, and lodged an FIR against the unit owner with the police station concerned.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed on Sunday. He said that hundreds of kilograms of unhygienic and expired meat were stored in a dirty chiller with unhygienic working environment.

The DG said that the raiding team also witnessed poor cleanliness arrangements in the slaughterhouse of the processing unit and substandard packing of the meat.

Moreover, the administration of the unit also failed to present necessary record to the raiding team, he added.

The DG said the PFA set ablaze fungus-infested and expired meat as per eco-friendly policy after seizing it during a raid. He said that 25-maund meat was to be supplied to different superstores and marts; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action.