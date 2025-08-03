Open Menu

PFA Discards 1000kg Unhealthy Meat In DG Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PFA discards 1000kg unhealthy meat in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1000 kilograms of unhealthy meat.

Acting on special directives of Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed, the operation was led by Director Operations South, Shehzad Khan Magassi, who raided a meat shop located in Block No. 7, Old market.

During the raid, a large quantity of meat sourced from diseased animals was recovered.

Veterinary experts at the site declared the meat unfit for human consumption, labeling it as a serious threat to public health.

The team immediately seized and safely disposed of 1,000 kilograms of hazardous meat. In response to the grave violation of food safety regulations, an FIR was lodged against the shop owner and arrested on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed said that those who play with the lives of citizens by selling substandard food deserve no leniency.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

12 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

27 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

27 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

53 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

57 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

57 minutes ago
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan