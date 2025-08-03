PFA Discards 1000kg Unhealthy Meat In DG Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1000 kilograms of unhealthy meat.
Acting on special directives of Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed, the operation was led by Director Operations South, Shehzad Khan Magassi, who raided a meat shop located in Block No. 7, Old market.
During the raid, a large quantity of meat sourced from diseased animals was recovered.
Veterinary experts at the site declared the meat unfit for human consumption, labeling it as a serious threat to public health.
The team immediately seized and safely disposed of 1,000 kilograms of hazardous meat. In response to the grave violation of food safety regulations, an FIR was lodged against the shop owner and arrested on the spot.
Speaking on the occasion, DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed said that those who play with the lives of citizens by selling substandard food deserve no leniency.
