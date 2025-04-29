Open Menu

PFA Discards 102 Litres Substandard Soda Water, 12kg China Salt, Other Items

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out inspections at school canteens, soda water plants,

breakfast points, superstores and other food outlets in various parts of the district and

seized 102 liters of substandard soda water, 12 kg prohibited china salt and 10 kg of

poor quality ingredients.

A team of PFA inspected a private school canteen at Northern Bypass, Multan and

imposed fine of Rs 20,000 for selling carbonated drinks. The team also inspected

soda water plant at Chowk Dera Adda and imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on the owner

for using untraceable colours, artificial sweeteners and non-compliant flavours.

Fine of Rs 20,000 each was imposed on two Nihari shops at Bata Chowk and MA

Jinnah Road, for unhygienic conditions, use of non-iodized salt, and failing to properly

cover food.

A hotel at Noon Chowk Gulshan market was penalized Rs 45,000 for using China

salt and expired ingredients in food preparation.

A soda water factory at Chak 115/15-L Khanewal, was fined Rs 20,000 for manufacturing

substandard beverages.

Two grocery stores were fined Rs 10,000 each for keeping expired items at Kacha Khoh.

A total fine of Rs 35,000 were imposed on two grocery stores for selling prohibited China

salt in Burewala and Vehari.

An ice cream shop was fined of Rs 40,000 after dead insects were discovered inside

a freezer.

A soda water factory in Luddan was fined Rs 10,000 for adulterating beverages with

artificial sweeteners.

