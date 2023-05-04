UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 1060 L Adulterated Milk:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority team on Thursday discarded 1060 litres of adulterated milk during checking of milk carrying vehicles and dairy shops in Sargodha district.

According to a spokesperson of PFA, food safety teams checked 32 milk carrying vehicles and dairy shops and inspected 46,474 liters of milk by latest mobile lab on the spot.

The team discarded 1060 litres tainted milk and imposed fines on four milk sellers as well, he added.

