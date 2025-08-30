PFA discards 108,000-litre adulterated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams have uncovered a network of suppliers producing and distributing adulterated milk in Bahawalnagar and supplying it to major cities, including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur.

Dairy safety team discarded 108,000 litres of fake milk arrested three suspects, registered six FIRs and seized six vehicles along with drums, utensils, oil pumps, mixing machines, plungers and ghee tins. Operation was carried out under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid after a prolonged surveillance of suppliers and their units.

The DG said that the accused identified as Dr. Asif, Abdul Rauf, Azhar Iqbal, Farooq and three unidentified accomplices were found preparing counterfeit milk with powder, water and vegetable ghee, using refractometers to make it resemble genuine milk.

Spot tests failed and further laboratory analysis confirmed the adulteration. He added that the entire stock was discarded on the spot, vehicles were confiscated and FIRs were lodged against the culprits. He further stated that cases are being registered against those involved in “selling white liquid in the name of milk.”

The DG said that, on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, all resources are being utilized to eliminate the adulteration mafia. He warned that no leniency would be shown against milk suppliers violating food laws.