PFA Discards 108,000-litre Adulterated Milk
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams have uncovered a network of suppliers producing and distributing adulterated milk in Bahawalnagar and supplying it to major cities, including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur.
Dairy safety team discarded 108,000 litres of fake milk arrested three suspects, registered six FIRs and seized six vehicles along with drums, utensils, oil pumps, mixing machines, plungers and ghee tins. Operation was carried out under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid after a prolonged surveillance of suppliers and their units.
The DG said that the accused identified as Dr. Asif, Abdul Rauf, Azhar Iqbal, Farooq and three unidentified accomplices were found preparing counterfeit milk with powder, water and vegetable ghee, using refractometers to make it resemble genuine milk.
Spot tests failed and further laboratory analysis confirmed the adulteration. He added that the entire stock was discarded on the spot, vehicles were confiscated and FIRs were lodged against the culprits. He further stated that cases are being registered against those involved in “selling white liquid in the name of milk.”
The DG said that, on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, all resources are being utilized to eliminate the adulteration mafia. He warned that no leniency would be shown against milk suppliers violating food laws.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advisor IPR Misbah Khar’s appointment as ISC ambassador–a milestone for Pakistan and women leade ..1 minute ago
-
PFA discards 108,000-litre adulterated milk1 minute ago
-
Three terrorists killed in successful police operation in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Day-long monsoon rains cripple Lahore, authorities warn of more flooding11 minutes ago
-
Attempt to smuggle timber foiled11 minutes ago
-
DC Attock emphasizes unity and security for Rabi-ul-Awwal gatherings11 minutes ago
-
Chenab river floods Chiniot, thousands affected11 minutes ago
-
Floods can't hinder journey of service: Maryam11 minutes ago
-
Female students dominate Abbottabad board intermediate results 202521 minutes ago
-
Saffron cultivation to support farmers financially: Minister21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan is set to introduce HPV vaccine for first time to prevent Cervical Cancer31 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of lives saved due to timely measures by security personnel31 minutes ago