PFA Discards 110 Liters Adulterated Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PFA discards 110 liters adulterated milk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Punjab Food Authority(PFA) team on Wednesday discarded 110 liters of adulterated milk during checking of milk carrying vehicles and dairy shops in Sargodha district.

According to a spokesperson of PFA, food safety teams checked four milk carrying vehicles and 26 milk shops and inspected 150,000 liters of milk on the spot.

The team discarded 110 litres tainted milk and imposed fine of Rs 61,000 on various milk shops and Rs 13,000 on four milk carrying vehicles as well, he added.

