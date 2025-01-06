PFA Discards 1,100 Gutka Sachets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Under the special directions of Director General Punjab food Authority (PFA), Muhammad Asim Javed, a crackdown against health-damaging elements continued across Punjab.
In a significant operation, a PFA team raided a paan shop in the Main Bazaar and uncovered the illegal sale of gutka. During the raid, authorities discovered 1,100 sachets of gutka cleverly concealed at the shop.
The harmful substance was immediately confiscated and destroyed and an FIR was lodged against the shop owner.
The PFA DG emphasized the dangers of gutka consumption, urging the youth to steer clear of this hazardous product. "Gutka poses a severe threat to public health, and we are committed to eradicating its sale and use across Punjab," he stated.
The DG urged citizens to play their part in creating a healthier society by reporting the sale or purchase of prohibited items to the PFA helpline 223.
