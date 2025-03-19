PFA discards 1150-litre substandard beverages

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) thwarted the supply of counterfeit soft drinks.

In a major operation led by Director Operations Zubair Ahmed Ejaz, a food safety team raided

a soda water plant in Industrial Estate 17-Kassi and seized 1,150 liters of substandard beverages.

Additionally, an FIR was registered against the factory owners, leading to the arrest

of one person.

The authorities confiscated 1,000 empty bottles labeled with well-known brand Names, four filling

machines, and three gas cylinders. Investigations revealed that the factory was engaged in

refilling these bottles with low-quality and hazardous beverages, deceiving consumers by selling

them as popular branded drinks.