PFA Discards 1150-litre Substandard Beverages
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) thwarted the supply of counterfeit soft drinks.
In a major operation led by Director Operations Zubair Ahmed Ejaz, a food safety team raided
a soda water plant in Industrial Estate 17-Kassi and seized 1,150 liters of substandard beverages.
Additionally, an FIR was registered against the factory owners, leading to the arrest
of one person.
The authorities confiscated 1,000 empty bottles labeled with well-known brand Names, four filling
machines, and three gas cylinders. Investigations revealed that the factory was engaged in
refilling these bottles with low-quality and hazardous beverages, deceiving consumers by selling
them as popular branded drinks.
Recent Stories
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 1150-litre substandard beverages5 minutes ago
-
District admin cracks down on overpricing: 77 arrested, 18 shops sealed25 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 54 professional beggars25 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds certificate distribution ceremony for Tajweed-ul-Quran classes25 minutes ago
-
KP Govt introduces E-Mazdoor Card for welfare of labours25 minutes ago
-
Ramazan Sahult bazaars set to facilitate people in Punjab: DC1 hour ago
-
DC reviews LDP progress1 hour ago
-
Passenger dies due to falling from train1 hour ago
-
WFP organizes awareness session on fortified flour in Sukkur1 hour ago
-
Passenger dies after falling from train2 hours ago
-
Hike in sugar price intolerable: DPM/ FM Dar2 hours ago
-
PM launches countrywide drive to plant 41.7m saplings; urges nation's active participation2 hours ago