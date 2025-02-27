Open Menu

PFA Discards 119kg Unhygienic Pickle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 03:40 PM

PFA discards 119kg unhygienic pickle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken decisive action against two pickle production units in Burewala.

Under the supervision of Director Operations South Zubair Ahmed Ijaz, the PFA teams raided facilities in 517-EB and Madina Colony, Marzipura, detecting violations of food safety standards. Officials discovered 1,900-kg mold-infested pickles and marmalades, along with 120-kg hazardous, loose food colours. Contaminated mango pickles, substandard marmalades, and insect-infested seeds were found stored in highly unhygienic conditions. The inspection also revealed chemical drums used for storage, lizard infestations, bird remains, and dead insects in the production area.

Authorities immediately disposed of the hazardous food items on-site and imposed a fine of Rs. 175,000 on the violators. The crackdown aimed to curb the sale of toxic and substandard food products that pose severe health risks to the public.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring safe and pure food for citizens. “We will not tolerate any fraud in the name of food safety. Those endangering public health will face strict action,” he stated. He also urged citizens to report any food safety violations to the PFA helpline at 1223.

Recent Stories

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

1 minute ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

28 minutes ago
 Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

29 minutes ago
 MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

1 hour ago
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Om ..

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..

1 hour ago
 Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

1 hour ago
 MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 111 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 111 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 ADNOC signs 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement w ..

ADNOC signs 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG p ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan