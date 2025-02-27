PFA discards 119kg unhygienic pickle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken decisive action against two pickle production units in Burewala.

Under the supervision of Director Operations South Zubair Ahmed Ijaz, the PFA teams raided facilities in 517-EB and Madina Colony, Marzipura, detecting violations of food safety standards. Officials discovered 1,900-kg mold-infested pickles and marmalades, along with 120-kg hazardous, loose food colours. Contaminated mango pickles, substandard marmalades, and insect-infested seeds were found stored in highly unhygienic conditions. The inspection also revealed chemical drums used for storage, lizard infestations, bird remains, and dead insects in the production area.

Authorities immediately disposed of the hazardous food items on-site and imposed a fine of Rs. 175,000 on the violators. The crackdown aimed to curb the sale of toxic and substandard food products that pose severe health risks to the public.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring safe and pure food for citizens. “We will not tolerate any fraud in the name of food safety. Those endangering public health will face strict action,” he stated. He also urged citizens to report any food safety violations to the PFA helpline at 1223.