PFA Discards 120-litre Soda Water, 30-kg Expired Food
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspections in various districts of Multan division
to curb the sale of substandard and unsafe food items.
During the inspections, numerous food outlets, factories, restaurants, and grocery stores were penalized for violations of food safety regulations, including the use of expired products, adulterated ingredients, poor hygiene, and the absence of medical certification for food handlers.
The PFA confiscated and safely disposed of 120 liters of substandard soda water, 30 kilograms of expired food items and 15 liters of adulterated milk.
Two soda water factories were fined Rs 25,000 each for using artificial sweeteners and adulterated ingredients in beverage production in Muzaffarabad and Eidgah road, Jalalabad.
Two sweet shops were fined a total of Rs 27,000 after dead insects were found in sweets and adulterated milk was recovered in Nawabpur road and Razaabad chowk.
Two restaurants were fined Rs 60,000 for using monosodium glutamate (MSG), maintaining unhygienic kitchen conditions, and having incomplete medical records of staff in Gulshan market and 19 Kassi road.
A food outlet was fined Rs. 30,000 for using non-food grade materials in food preparation at Bosan road.
Two papad (snack) manufacturing units were fined Rs. 80,000 for using contaminated water, storing food in chemical containers, and keeping food items directly on the ground at Bahawalpur bypass and Retal basti Kareemabad.
Two grocery stores were penalized with a combined fine of Rs. 45,000 for selling expired snacks, tea leaves, and biscuits in Kabirwala and Abdul Hakeem.
A hotel was fined Rs. 20,000 for using MSG in food preparation in Mian Channu. An ice factory was fined Rs 10,000 after dead flies were discovered in ice blocks.
