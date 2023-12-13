PFA Discards 1200-kg Pickle
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday wasted 1200-kg fungus-infected pickle
during a crackdown in the district.
According to a press release issued by the PFA, a food safety team conducted a raid at a
factory in Suleman Colony and pickle was being prepared with unwholesome items.
The team wasted 1200-kg unhygienic pickle and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the
owner.