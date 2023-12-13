Open Menu

PFA Discards 1200-kg Pickle

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PFA discards 1200-kg pickle

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday wasted 1200-kg fungus-infected pickle

during a crackdown in the district.

According to a press release issued by the PFA, a food safety team conducted a raid at a

factory in Suleman Colony and pickle was being prepared with unwholesome items.

The team wasted 1200-kg unhygienic pickle and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the

owner.

