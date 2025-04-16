Open Menu

PFA Discards 1200-kg Unhealthy Meat:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday discarded 1200 kilograms meat by intercepting a vehicle loaded with substandard meat near the Salam Interchange in Bhalwal on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, PFA officials, accompanied by a veterinary doctor, conducted an on-site inspection and discovered over 1,200 kilograms of meat sourced from sick animals.

According to the PFA spokesman, the seized meat was found unfit for human consumption.

The PFA team registered a case against the culprits, and the local police arrested the suspects on the spot.

The confiscated meat was wasted in accordance with health and safety regulations.

The Punjab Food Authority urged citizens to report any food safety concerns by calling their helpline at 1223.

