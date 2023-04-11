PFA discards 1,200kg expired meat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) set ablaze 1,200 kilograms of expired meat as per eco-friendly policy at the PAMCO Furnace during a raid on a godown in Bakar Mandi.

PFA also lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused in the nearest police station over violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar.

He said the raid was conducted against the supplier in Bakar Mandi and foiled an attempt to supply expired, unhygienic and sick animal's meat that was stored in the warehouse.

The director general said 30 mounds of meat was to be supplied to different restaurants at cheap rates after a fake stamp which was used to show the meat verified by the concerned authority.

He said that butchers could sell only approved veterinary stamp meat of animals in the market.

He said that the authority also witnessed animal wastes and filth in different areas of the warehouse during the raid.

Raja Anwar warned butchers to sell the meat of healthy animals, otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealtwith an iron-hand. The PFA was struggling day and night to improve food quality and to ensure provision of standard foodin Punjab, he added.