PFA discards 1,200kg expired meat in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 1,200 kilograms of stale beef worth Rs1.2 million as per eco-friendly policy at Rawalpindi Waste Management Company’s dumping site after seizing during a raid on an illegal slaughterhouse in Mohalla Narayan, Rawal Town 2.

PFA also lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused in the nearest police station over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

This was informed by PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar here on Monday. He said that acting on the tipoff, the team raided an illegal slaughterhouse and foiled an attempt to supply stale and stinky beef that was stored in the warehouse.

He said that 30 mounds of meat was to be supplied to different restaurants and hotels at cheap rates after a fake stamp which was used to show the meat verified by the concerned authority.

According to the veterinary doctor, the beef was not fit for human consumption and was injurious to health, he added.

Raja Jahangir further said that butchers can sell only approved veterinary stamp meat of animals in the market as per law. He has warned butchers to sell the meat of healthy animals otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with iron-handedly.

He has appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in the surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline in case of witnessing any suspicious activity related to food.