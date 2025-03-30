Open Menu

PFA Discards 1200kg Fake Khoya, 800kg Whey Powder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PFA discards 1200kg fake khoya, 800kg whey powder

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a major crackdown on unhygienic food vendors to ensure provision of safe and high-quality food for passengers during Eid.

Operations were conducted at railway stations, bus terminals, bakeries, hotels, and grocery stores in Multan and Vehari, leading to significant seizures and penalties.

During the operation, a major raid at a milk collection center in Vehari uncovered the production of counterfeit khoya (a dairy product), resulting in the disposal of 1,200 kg of adulterated khoya and the confiscation of 825 kg of whey powder. Legal action has been initiated against the owner, and production has been halted immediately.

Similarly, in Multan, a supermarket was found selling substandard ghee, with 900 kg of contaminated product seized and destroyed on-site. The store owners were fined Rs. 50,000 for failing to meet food safety standards. Additionally, two bakeries were penalized Rs. 47,000 after lab tests revealed the presence of dead insects in sweets and the use of untraceable ingredients in food preparation.

Authorities also took strict action against eateries violating hygiene protocols. A restaurant at the railway station was fined Rs. 70,000 for using stale vegetables in food preparation, while a hotel at Vehari Chowk faced a Rs. 40,000 penalty due to poor sanitation and inadequate pest control measures. Moreover, two restaurants in Nagana Chowk were fined Rs. 30,000 each for using banned Chinese salt and allowing smoking during food preparation.

In another significant raid at a milk collection center in Adda Sahu Ka, Burewala, tests confirmed the adulteration of khoya with whey powder. The entire batch was immediately destroyed, and the owner was booked for legal action.

Speaking on the crackdown, Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that food safety teams would remain active throughout Eid to ensure quality control. He assured the public that the authority was committed to maintain strict hygiene standards and improving the quality of sweets and other food items sold during the festive season.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

8 hours ago
 UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

17 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

17 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

17 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

17 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

17 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

17 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

17 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

17 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

17 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan