PFA Discards 1200kg Fake Khoya, 800kg Whey Powder
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a major crackdown on unhygienic food vendors to ensure provision of safe and high-quality food for passengers during Eid.
Operations were conducted at railway stations, bus terminals, bakeries, hotels, and grocery stores in Multan and Vehari, leading to significant seizures and penalties.
During the operation, a major raid at a milk collection center in Vehari uncovered the production of counterfeit khoya (a dairy product), resulting in the disposal of 1,200 kg of adulterated khoya and the confiscation of 825 kg of whey powder. Legal action has been initiated against the owner, and production has been halted immediately.
Similarly, in Multan, a supermarket was found selling substandard ghee, with 900 kg of contaminated product seized and destroyed on-site. The store owners were fined Rs. 50,000 for failing to meet food safety standards. Additionally, two bakeries were penalized Rs. 47,000 after lab tests revealed the presence of dead insects in sweets and the use of untraceable ingredients in food preparation.
Authorities also took strict action against eateries violating hygiene protocols. A restaurant at the railway station was fined Rs. 70,000 for using stale vegetables in food preparation, while a hotel at Vehari Chowk faced a Rs. 40,000 penalty due to poor sanitation and inadequate pest control measures. Moreover, two restaurants in Nagana Chowk were fined Rs. 30,000 each for using banned Chinese salt and allowing smoking during food preparation.
In another significant raid at a milk collection center in Adda Sahu Ka, Burewala, tests confirmed the adulteration of khoya with whey powder. The entire batch was immediately destroyed, and the owner was booked for legal action.
Speaking on the crackdown, Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that food safety teams would remain active throughout Eid to ensure quality control. He assured the public that the authority was committed to maintain strict hygiene standards and improving the quality of sweets and other food items sold during the festive season.
