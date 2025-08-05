PFA Discards 120kg Substandard Ice Lollies
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided at an ice cream production unit in 97/WB Vehari
and seized 120 kilograms poor quality ice lollies, 20 kg artificial sweeteners and five kg counterfeit
packaging material.
On the special directives of Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed, a food safety team conducted a surprise inspection at an ice cream production unit located in 97-WB, Chatti Pully, Vehari.
During the inspection, the team discovered that the unit was involved in manufacturing ice lollies using non-food grade ingredients, including artificial sweeteners. Additionally, the products were being packed using unlabeled and fake packaging material.
The seized material was destroyed on the spot, and the food business operators were fined Rs 75,000 for violating food safety regulations.
Recent Stories
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leader Altaf Wani calls August 5 darkest day in Kashmir’s history2 hours ago
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat2 hours ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing2 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law3 hours ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry3 hours ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik3 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately3 hours ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education3 hours ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock3 hours ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt3 hours ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu4 hours ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal4 hours ago