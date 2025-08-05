PFA discards 120kg substandard Ice lollies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided at an ice cream production unit in 97/WB Vehari

and seized 120 kilograms poor quality ice lollies, 20 kg artificial sweeteners and five kg counterfeit

packaging material.

On the special directives of Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed, a food safety team conducted a surprise inspection at an ice cream production unit located in 97-WB, Chatti Pully, Vehari.

During the inspection, the team discovered that the unit was involved in manufacturing ice lollies using non-food grade ingredients, including artificial sweeteners. Additionally, the products were being packed using unlabeled and fake packaging material.

The seized material was destroyed on the spot, and the food business operators were fined Rs 75,000 for violating food safety regulations.